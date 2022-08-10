IDF Reveals: Islamic Jihad Tried To Launch Drone At Israeli Gas Rig

The IDF revealed on Tuesday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group tried to launch drones toward Israel’s Tamar gas rig during Operation Breaking Dawn.

In response, Israel increased protective measures of the offshore gas rig, which is situated 14 miles off the coast of Ashkelon in southern Israel.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls last May, the Hamas terror group made multiple attempts to hit the Tamar gas rig, firing dozens of rockets toward it. Baruch Hashem, none of the rockets hit the target, which is protected by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

As a preemptive protective measure, the fuel had been removed from the rig upon the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)