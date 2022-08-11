MR. POPULAR: Biden’s Approval Rating Jumps to Highest Level in 2 Months

President Joe Biden is flying high, with his approval ratings steadily climbing amid several legislative wins, the killing of al-Qaeda’s leader, and multiple ongoing investigations into his chief political rival, Donald Trump.

A new poll from Reuters-Ipsos finds the president with a 40% approval rating and his disapproval rating at 55%. That’s not too great, but it’s still the best showing he’s had in a full two months.

The jump in Biden’s approval comes mainly from Democrats; his approval among that group of voters rose 9 points in the last month to 78%. His approval rating among Republicans is just 12%.

Biden’s approval rating hasn’t been over 50% since August 2021 – when his administration botched the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – and it hit its lowest point in May, when it stood at just 36%.

A plurality of poll respondents (32%) said the economy is their top concern – the 48th consecutive week in which it was Americans’ most pressing concern.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)