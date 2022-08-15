WATCH: Ben Shapiro’s Special Interview With Netanyahu: “It’s The Triumph Of Faith”

Ben Shapiro conducted a wide-ranging interview with former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his Ben Shapiro Sunday Special.

The two spoke about Netanyahu’s lengthy career, his relations with US leaders, and the special qualities of the Jewish people and Eretz Yisrael.

“We’re one-tenth of one percent of the world’s population,” Netanyahu says in the promo for the interview. “The countries above us are a billion people, hundreds of millions of people, and we’re nine million people. And we rank eighth in the world. I’ll tell you what it is – it’s the triumph of faith.”

See the full interview below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)