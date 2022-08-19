IDF Chief Of Staff: We Attacked ‘3rd Country’ During Operation Breaking Dawn

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi revealed on Thursday that Israel attacked a third country during Operation Breaking Dawn.

Speaking at a conference, Kochavi said, “Ten days ago, the IDF carried out an attack with great precision on archterrorist [Islamic Jihad commander] Tayseer al-Jabari and made a wave of arrests in Yehudah and Shomron while simultaneously attacking a third country in order to protect the rest of Israel’s borders.”

Kochavi did not identify the “third country” that was attacked but it’s possible that he was referring to Syria or perhaps Yemen, where six Iranian and Lebanese advisers and dozens of Houthi terrorists were killed in an explosion at an Iranian-backed Houthi camp on August 7.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)