Harav Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah in Eretz Yisroel, has been moved to an intensive care unit in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after a severe leg infection that caused his hospitalization worsened.

The Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah have issued a call for everyone to increase their tefillos for the Nasi and to be mekabel Shabbos early in his zechus.

Please daven for Harav Shalom ben Tufacha Malka b’soch sh’ar cholei Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)