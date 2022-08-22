DEMOCRATS DELIGHTED: Polling Averages Now Have Dems Leading Midterms for First Time This Year

After months of being crushed in poll after poll showing Republicans with wide leads in the upcoming midterm elections, Democrats now lead in two influential polling averages for the first time since last November.
President Biden’s approvals were flying high in the first few months of his presidency but began cratering following the bungled U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with crises snowballing into a monster the president and his administration could not rid themselves of. With his declining ratings came Democrats’ prospects of being victorious in this year’s midterms tanking.
However, Democrats have now gained an edge over Republicans following a string of legislative wins and the killing of Al Qaeda’s leader in a U.S. drone strike. According to both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages, with Dems leading in a generic Congressional matchup 44.1% to 43.1% and 43.8% to 43.5%, respectively.
While Democrats’ hopes for a robust showing in November’s midterms are rising, polling averages are but one bellwether of electoral results and much could still change between now and election day.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Makes sense. In a two-party “first past the post” system of elections (what we have in the United States, with few exception), you win election by controlling the middle. The Biden Democrats have been able to get their Progressive/WOKE wing to stay in line, whereas the Trump Republicans have let their MAGA wing dominate in primaries, thereby giving the Democrats the center of the board, and with it they win.
Of course, it is possible the Republican extreme will give up positions to better get the center (e.g. dump isolationism, zero tolerance of abortion, zero opposition to excesses by the criminal justice system, opposition to employable non-criminal immigrants), or that the WOKE Democrats will overplay their hand and give up the political center.
Yippee. Biden Harris 2024!
Thanks Trump!
not getting involved it looks like you are getting involved