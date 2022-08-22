DEMOCRATS DELIGHTED: Polling Averages Now Have Dems Leading Midterms for First Time This Year

After months of being crushed in poll after poll showing Republicans with wide leads in the upcoming midterm elections, Democrats now lead in two influential polling averages for the first time since last November.

President Biden’s approvals were flying high in the first few months of his presidency but began cratering following the bungled U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with crises snowballing into a monster the president and his administration could not rid themselves of. With his declining ratings came Democrats’ prospects of being victorious in this year’s midterms tanking.

However, Democrats have now gained an edge over Republicans following a string of legislative wins and the killing of Al Qaeda’s leader in a U.S. drone strike. According to both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages, with Dems leading in a generic Congressional matchup 44.1% to 43.1% and 43.8% to 43.5%, respectively.

While Democrats’ hopes for a robust showing in November’s midterms are rising, polling averages are but one bellwether of electoral results and much could still change between now and election day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)