“Biden Understands Israel’s Concerns But Is Determined To Rejoin Iran Deal”

US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden understands Israel’s concerns about the nuclear deal with Iran but nevertheless, remains determined to rejoin the JCPOA.

Biden apparently not only believes that diplomacy will work to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons even as Iranian operatives attempt to murder former senior US officials, but is willing to release hundreds of billions of dollars to the mullahs to continue their terror activities against the US and its allies.

Kirby was asked in an interview with Fox News about the concerns of Israel and nearby Arab countries that the Biden administration’s release of funds to Iran will be used to finance its terror activities.

“Our allies in Israel, they’re not comfortable with it. They’re the prime target. Our Arab allies also not comfortable getting back into a deal with Iran,” said Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

Kirby responded but essentially ignored the issue, instead focusing on President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 deal. “When we were in the deal, Iran was the one that was isolating itself by not accommodating to it, So look, we were isolating ourselves by pulling out,” he said. “It was a decision that was opposed by our European allies and partners and many other countries around the world. Now we want back in the deal. We want Iran back in the deal so that we can eliminate the outcome of them having a nuclear weapon.”

“Biden ‘understands’ the concerns of Israel and neighboring countries, but he remains determined to rejoin the JCPOA and use diplomacy as a means to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities,” Kirby asserted. “Any problem in the Middle East only gets more difficult to solve when you have a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Kirby continued by claiming that the new agreement will involve the “most strenuous inspection” protocols on Iranian facilities.

“This is not about trust. It’s about verify,” he said. “We can get inspectors on the ground and see what the Iranians are doing. If they cheat on the deal, we’ll know. We’ll have a lot [more] of transparency and visibility than we do right now, which is to say, we have none.”

Kirby failed to respond to the concern of Iran using American funds to perpetrate terror activities.

A new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) says that the US will be releasing funds to Iran to the tune of $275 billion in the first year. That amount is estimated to balloon to $1 trillion by the early 2030s.

In addition, the deal only delays Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons rather than banning it altogether.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)