WATCH: Bolton: “No Responsible US Gov’t Would Forge Deal With Iran”

The US is not doing enough to stop the Iranian threat, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was the target of an assassination plot, told Iran International on Wednesday night.

Bolton said that there are a larger number of former US officials being threatened by Iran than the public is aware of. “Obviously, the US has not done enough to deter the Iranian regime. It’s not enough to avoid having Americans being killed. As long as the government in Iran is threatening them, that should be unacceptable.”

Bolton asserted that it’s important that the criminal proceedings be unsealed “to help inform other US citizens and people around the world to exactly what the nature of the regime in Tehran is and expose the threat that we all face from that regime, whether from their own acts of terrorism or from state-sponsored terrorism like Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthis, or certainly the nuclear program’s consequences.”

“It’s a very real threat, and obviously we’re not doing enough to stop it because it continues.”

Bolton also addressed the fundamental flaw of the JCPOA – that the whole premise that Iran could be trusted to maintain its end of a nuclear deal while simultaneously sowing terror is preposterous.

“JCPOA was not going to deal with Iran’s terrorist issue,” he said. “We see now this regime has no intention whatever to comply with any commitment that it makes. It’s untrustworthy, it’s clearly an enemy of the US. That’s what these threats of assassination show.”

“Part of the fundamental flaw of the 2015 nuclear deal was the idea that Ayatollah Khamenei had two brains: one brain was the nuclear brain, the other brain was the terrorist brain. He doesn’t. It’s all part and parcel of the same thing,”

Bolton previously said in a statement on Wednesday: “Iran’s nuclear weapons and terrorist activities are two sides of the same coin. No responsible US government should think otherwise. America re-entering the failed 2015 Iran nuclear deal would be an unparalleled self-inflicted wound…I remain committed to making sure it does not happen.”

Not sure how the US can claim its negotiating with Iran in good faith over a seemingly-mythical JCPOA at quite literally the same time that Iran is funding multiple terror plots that aim to assassinate US citizens on US soil. https://t.co/kDW0xlYENS — Kylie Moore-Gilbert (@KMooreGilbert) August 11, 2022

Can you imagine if any country was trying to kill Tony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and Rob Malley four years from now and Republicans just said: "sure whatever"? https://t.co/BvcRkkEz2F — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) August 10, 2022

