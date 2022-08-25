MELTDOWN: Trump Blows Up at FBI, Says He’s “Innocent As Can Be”

Recent posts by former President Donald Trump has people questioning whether he is freaking out about the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified materials.

A flurry of posts made by Trump on Truth Social Thursday morning didn’t help to quell the torrent of questions about his mental state right now.

Shortly before 9 AM, Trump posted, “Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on my by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!”

One would assume that the “sleaze” Trump is referring to is Attorney General Merrick Garland and that the “to do something” refers to a criminal indictment.

In a second post, Trump slammed Biden, calling the Mar-a-Lago raid “the greatest political attack in the history of the U.S., while a third post accused the DOJ and FBI of “leaking at levels never seen before – and I did nothing wrong!!!”

In a fourth post, he wrote simply, “PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT!” and in a fifth he said that prosecutors are trying to “circumvent, for purely political gain, the Presidential Record’s Act, under which I have done absolutely nothing wrong.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)