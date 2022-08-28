Hottest Week Of Summer: Israel Hit With Intense Heatwave

A heatwave began throughout Israel on Sunday, with meteorologists saying that the temperatures over the next few days will be the hottest of the summer.

There will be very hot and dry conditions and heavy to extreme heat stress in most areas of the country and heavy humidity throughout the coastal area. The heatwave began on Sunday, is expected to peak on Monday, and will last until at least Thursday.

The temperature in Jerusalem is expected to rise to 98°F (37°C) by Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Apart from Eilat, the hardest-hit area will be Beit She’an in the Jordan Valley, with the temperatures there expected to rise to 113°F (45°C) by Monday.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services have prepared for the increased risk of wildfires spreading due to the dryness and intense heat by increasing forces at fire stations and vulnerable areas and activating integrated firefighting teams with the Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael and Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)