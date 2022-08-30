WATCH MOVING VIDEO: Father Who Lost 2 Sons At Meron Dedicates 2 Sifrei Torah

An especially moving Hachnasas Sefer Torah took place last week in Jerusalem when the Englard family, who lost two sons in the Meron disaster, dedicated two sifrei Torah l’illui nishmasam.

The procession began from the family’s home on Rechov Shamgar and continued to the Bobover Beis Medrash on Rechov Chagai.

In the second half of the video, the father, Rosh Kollel HaRav Yitzchak Menachem Mendel Englard, can be seen dancing together with HaRav Meir Nachman Elhadad, who also lost two sons in the Meron disaster.

The rejoicing of the two fathers, who both suffered such a crushing loss but remained pillars of emunah, is truly a testimony to the power of the Torah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)