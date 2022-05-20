HEARTBREAKING FOOTAGE: HaRav Elhadad, Who Lost 2 Sons Last Year, Sings Ad Masai

Rav Meir Nachman Elhadad lost two sons in the Meron disaster last year and despite his loss, remained a pillar of emunah.

Over the past year, he has served as a source of chizzuk, not only for the other families who lost their relatives in the disaster, but even for those who suffered other misfortunes over the past year. Just one example is the close relationship he formed with an Israeli man who lost his wife and children in a devastating car accident.

In the video below HaRav Elahadad sings “Ad Masai” on Lag B’Omer.

