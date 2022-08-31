WORRYING: More Than 40% Think American Civil War Likely in Next Decade

A troubling new survey found that 43% of Americans – and more than half of “strong Republicans” – believe that a civil war is at least somewhat likely to occur within the next 10 years. Among strong Democrats and independents that figure was 40%, while 54% of strong Republicans said the same.

The poll also found that 65% say political violence has increased since the start of 2021, and 62% believe that political violence will increase in the next few years.

The findings comes from a poll by YouGov and the Economist, follows heated rhetoric from Trump supporters in the wake of the unprecedented FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who predicted “riots in the streets” if Trump is indicted.

Most experts believe that a full-scale war, like the 1861-1865 civil war, remains highly unlikely. But many worry that increasing rhetoric and division could result in isolated or even coordinated attacks against political figures.

“Countries with democracies and governments as strong as America’s do not fall into civil war. But if our institutions weaken, the story could be different,” said Rachel Kleinfeld a civil conflict specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)