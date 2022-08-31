Relief from Grief Podcast: When Loss Strikes, We Have Questions with Mrs. Lori Palatnik

Whatever your level of religious observance, when you experience a loss, you might have many questions: Where is the neshamah now? How do I know that he or she is really happy? This can bring up other questions, questions about your own mortality: when I die, where will I go? Will I have regrets about the life I lived?

Mrs. Lori Palatnik, author of the book Remember My Soul, explores this topic with us. She describes how the neshamah doesn’t want to be born and then doesn’t want to die. This is the story of every soul’s journey; gaining a greater understanding of this journey can help you find deeper meaning and focus in your life

Click here to listen to the Relief from Grief Podcast:

https://www.chevrahlomdeimishnah.org/blog/relief-from-grief-podcast/

Welcome to the Relief from Grief podcast, where we talk with a broad spectrum of people about their life stories. My hope is that either you’ll hear a story that is similar to your own or aspects of it that you can connect to. Even if an experience is very different from yours, perhaps you can find something within it, an element or an idea or a perspective, that really speaks to you or gives you insight into yourself.

Some of the goals I hope to realize with this podcast include normalizing grief, bringing awareness to the general population and helping people recognize that certain thoughts and behaviors stem from grief.

