WATCH: Hundreds Of Jews In Tehran Celebrate Hachnasas Sefer Torah

As Jews around the world fret over the pending nuclear deal with Iran, frum Jews in Tehran held a joyous celebration on Sunday.

The kehilla gathered together for a hachnasas Sefer Torah and a Siyum Mishnayos. The celebration was an especially joyous one as it comes after two years of COVID lockdowns and limits on gatherings.

Rav Yehudah Gerami, the Rav of Tehran, has revolutionized the kehilla by providing a bounty of Torah shiurim, raising the level of chinuch, and establishing an extensive kashrus system throughout the country.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, there were 60 operating shuls in Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)