Over 5,000 Israeli Defense Officials Urge Biden Not To Sign Iran Deal

Over 5,000 Israeli defense officials signed a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him not to sign a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic as the revised deal provides Iran with a straight path to nuclear power.

“Despite your administration’s repeated declared commitment to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, this agreement creates a clear legal pathway for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons by 2031, while denying the signatories of any tools to prevent that eventuality,” the letter states, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The deal will unleash a regional nuclear arms race, in which states like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states will seek to either develop or acquire nuclear weapons to mitigate the Iranian threat,” the letter continues.

The letter adds that the revised deal would unfreeze funds that are currently unavailable to Iran, noting that in the past, Iran has used such a windfall to “export terror and instability throughout the region and beyond, at an unprecedented scale, with the addition of a future nuclear umbrella as a force multiplier.”

“It remains our view that a credible military threat in combination with crippling economic sanctions and the political resolve to act militarily, if necessary, is the most effective manner to address the Iranian threat,” the officials asserted.

The letter addressed Biden as “a lifelong true friend of the Jewish People and the State of Israel” and urged him “not to jeopardize Israel’s security by enabling Iran to achieve nuclear military capabilities.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)