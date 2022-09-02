Excitement In Antwerp: Kaballas Panim For New Rav Of Shomrei HaDas Kehilla

A kabbalas panim was held on Thursday for HaGaon HaRav Pinchus Padwa, who was appointed as Gaavad of the Shomrei HaDas kehilla in Antwerp, Belgium following the petirah of the previous Rav, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Moshe Lieberman, z’tl, earlier this year.

HaRav Padwa, who is a Belzer chassid, previously served as a Rav in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and in the Belzer kehilla in Kiryat Gat, Israel.

He is the grandson of the world-renowned posek HaGaon HaRav Chanoch Dov Padwa, z’tl, who served for many years as a Rav in London and presided over the Kedassia hechsher.

The Shomrei HaDas kehilla in Antwerp numbers over 3,000 people.

