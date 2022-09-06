WORRYING: Most American Expect Political Violence to Increase, View Political Opponents as Enemies

Americans are becoming increasingly worried about a perceived rising potential for political violence, according to a new CBS poll, with nearly two-thirds of respondents thinking that the coming years will see an increase in outbreaks of violence.

The poll found that 64% believe political violence will increase in the coming years. Last year, that number stood at 57%, while the year before it stood at 51% – a troubling increase.

The prospect of political violence is largely tied with the increasing polarization of American politics: 80% of Americans say the U.S. is more divided now that it ever was during parents’ generation.

Deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats are also demonstrated in the poll, with an overwhelming number of Democrats saying that not enough people in America get the rights they deserve, while the vast majority of Republicans say that too many people get rights they don’t deserve.

Most troubling is how many Americans see their ideological foes as actual enemies. 47% of Democrats say they view Republicans as enemies; 49% of Republicans say the same about Democrats.

When looking ahead, 54% say the U.S. will be less of a democracy in the next generation. 27% say it will be the same and 19% think it will be more of a democracy than it is now.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)