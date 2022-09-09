Acheinu to Host Their 10th Annual Flatbush Event

Momentum builds, excitement is high, and preparations are in full swing for Acheinu’s community breakfast! On Sunday, September 11th, the Flatbush community will gather at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Simcha Applegrad, for an upscale breakfast with an inspiring speaker, gourmet food, and of course, appreciation and support for Acheinu’s dedicated work. The guest speaker for this incredible event will Rabbi Eli Mansour, rabbi of the Edmond J. Safra Synagogue in Brooklyn, NY.

Acheinu, the Kiruv Movement to develop B’nei Torah, continues to reach out to our brethren in Eretz Yisrael who have not had the opportunity to have an authentic Torah education. And, using Acheinu’s unique, tailor-made approach to kiruv, Acheinu’s avreichim and supporters have reaped unprecedented results in their mission to return unaffiliated Jews to their faith.

The remarkable success rate stems from Acheinu’s desire to bring accountability to kiruv. Spearheaded by Acheinu’s Nasi, HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, zt”l, the program follows three steps: 1. Mentoring 2. Enrollment 3. Follow-up. The number of kiruv activists who accompany every child from a non-religious lifestyle until he becomes a ben Torah is mindboggling. They follow each young man as he slowly becomes frum, becomes a yeshiva bachur and is eventually mainstreamed. Their dedication to each talmid, to the mission, and to Klal Yisroel knows no bounds.

Reb Simcha Applegrad, who has graciously hosted numerous Acheinu events, has been to Eretz Yisrael and observed Acheinu’s activities up close. He expressed his admiration for Acheinu and how fortunate he feels to host the annual Flatbush community event, “Just walking into Acheinu’s Battei Chizuk and Yeshivos; just seeing how they reach out to these kids with love and a sense of mission, inspired me to no end. It’s just something I want to be a part of.”

A tremendous thanks to the Acheinu Reception Committee, who are helping to make this event a reality: Chaskel Bennett, Efroim Fasten, Shaul Greenwald, Menachem Lipman, Yanky Miller, Moshe Muller, Avrumi Schonfeld, Daniel Spiegel, R’ Gedaliah Zlotowitz, and Yitzchok Zwick. The event is also hosted by generous sponsors: YMY Acquisitions, Eastern Union, Riverside Abstract, and Bauer Gas & Oil— amongst many other community businesses.

The breakfast will take place at 1261 E.32nd Street, (Bet. Aves, L & M). Doors will open at 9:00am.