MAILBAG: Attacking Jews Shouldn’t Be More Important Than 9/11, But The Anti-Semitic NY Times Thinks So

I vividly remember 9/11/2001. I was just a young school student and playing in my school’s playground when the news struck. Over the course of that day and the weeks and months that followed, nobody had a doubt in their mind that the worst terrorist attack in history would never be forgotten from the national memory and that New York City would forever be deeply affected by that day.

Twenty-one years later, the New York Times has decided that it’s barely even front-page news. It could be they believe that the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks deserves a mention, but they’ve all but moved on to more important issues, specifically attacking Jews on their top story of the day.

As I’m sure you’ve already seen, the Times wrote a shameless attack on religious Jewish schools, particularly chasidish ones – a coordinated attack with New York State which released new “substantial equivalency” standards just this past Friday. No, the timing is not a coincidence, no matter how hard they try to say it is.

Now, I’m not chasidish and I don’t have enough knowledge about the issue of education in New York State to give an opinion that is beyond reactionary. But the very fact that the New York Times chose to use today, Sunday – the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks – as the day to unleash a torrent of hate against religious Jewish, gives an incredible inside look at the twisted mindset at New York City’s most powerful paper.

To the New York Times’ editors, attacking religious Jews takes precedence over the commemoration of the worst attack on the U.S. in history – an attack that began in the city the New York Times is named after and headquartered in. Just stunning.

Sadly, this is nothing new when it comes to the Times. During the Holocaust, the New York Times barely mentioned the mass extermination of Europe’s Jews. Out of 24,000+ front-page stories over the course of the Holocaust, the systemic murder of Jews by the Nazis was mentioned a total of 26 times, and even then usually referred to the victims as “refugees” or “persecuted minorities.” The paper’s anti-Semitism is baked into their modus operandi.

The shameful actions of the New York Times is nothing new, but their sick painting of religious Jews as freeloading abusers of their children – and its overriding the importance of the anniversary of 9/11 – is still beyond shocking, vile, and disgusting.

Signed,

P. Berry

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

