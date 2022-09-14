JUST IN: US Supreme Court REJECTS Yeshiva University’s Attempt to Block LGBTQ+ Group

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Yeshiva University’s request for a stay in its fight to block its recognition of an LGBTQ+ group composed of its students.

In a 5-4 decision, the justices Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson, Roberts, and Kavanaugh said that Yeshiva University must first seek relief from New York State courts. A trial court in New York has already ruled that the college must recognize the club.

Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Barrett dissented.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)