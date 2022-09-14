“POLITICAL SUICIDE”: Trump Says He’ll Never Run with Mike Pence Again

In case it wasn’t clear until now, former President Donald Trump said he would never run for office again with Mike Pence, saying that the former vice president committed “political suicide” by refusing his order to overturn their joint election defeat.

Journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser interviewed Trump for their upcoming book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, during which Trump said he’s ruled out Pence as a running mate in his expected 2024 presidential run.

“It would be totally inappropriate,” Trump said, adding that “Mike committed political suicide” by not rejecting the electoral college votes certified by Congress on January 6th that established Joe Biden as the winner of the election.

Pence is coming out with his own book, So Help Me God, in mid-November. In it, he writes that he was furious over Trump supporters’ storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

“I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else,” Pence writes.

