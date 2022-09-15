Junior Shmiras HaLashon – An Absolute Game Changer

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

First off – the reader should know that even though it is called Junior Shmiras HaLashon – the work is a masterful work that brings this intricacies of the Chofetz Chaim’s shmiras haLashon to life. It is highly sophisticated in terms of combining simplicity with accuracy while not glossing over anything that the Chofetz Chaim writes. Every word of the Chofetz Chaim is clearly translated and explained in a manner that even young readers can understand – while at the same time conveying the depth of the mussar and hashkafa. The anonymous author has created a monumental work – destined to become both a classic as well as a game-changer.

The Chofetz Chaim writes that what brought about our current state of galus was none other than the sin of Lashon Harah. In order to rectify this, the Chofetz Chaim advises a combination of three elements: Mussar study about lashon Harah, Hashkafa about Lashon Harah, and a thorough mastery of the underlying halachos. All three are necessary in order to undo the aveirah that caused it all.

It is a sad reality, however, that few actually master the underlying principles and hashkafos. This sefer is a game-changer in that respect. With it, everyone – young adults and older Torah scholars can actually master these areas– and more.

THE CHALLENGE

The challenge in mastering the material is that the sheer volume of information in terms of proofs and fascinating areas of further depth can be somewhat confusing. While accurately keeping to the Chofetz Chaim’s exact wording, our anonymous author was able to compartmentalize the many types of information, and categorize that content separately under different headings and in separate textboxes – something that the Chofetz Chaim did himself with his Mishna Brurah (Biur Halacha, Shaar HaTziyun.)

The restructuring is done in four categories: Words of Wisdom, Amazing Fact, Zoom, and Good Point. With the information still all there – but thus re-organized, it is possible now for even younger learners to truly master the content. This is true both in the main content section of halacha, as well as the four new categories.

Words of Wisdom essentially deals with the proofs from Psukim that the Chofetz Chaim brings – but takes it out of the main text. A typical example (found on page 29) is: How do we know that Lashon Harah causes the Shechina to go away from us? He then cites proofs. In the original Sefer Shmiras HaLashon – it was incorporated as part of the main text, but without the original question of “How do we know..”

Amazing Facts presents the distilled jewels of chiddushim that the Chofetz Chaim included in his work – innovative insights that we all might have missed. A typical example is his insight that helps us stay away from Lashon Hara. An animal does not speak, but neither does he damage or destroy the world. One who speaks lashon hara – however, actually destroys the world by making it a more miserable place through his destructive lashon harah. The Chofetz Chaim then cites a drasha from a pasuk to this effect. Also the Chofetz Chaim provides us with fatherly practical advice as to how not to fall victim to the trap and temptation of Lashon Harah. These are elaborated upon in this section.

Zoom gives the reader more explanations and information to help understand the Chofetz Chaim’s point that he makes in the basic text.

Good Point encompasses observations and insights that are either in the text or that have been elaborated upon further by the author.

Junior Shmiras HaLashon follows the pathway made by the Manchester Rosh Yeshiva – Rav Yehudah Zev Segal – where he divided the material into 354 days of study. It is a must have for yeshivos, day schools and Beis Yaakovs. Also, it is a must have and a must use for any home that truly cares about shmiras halashon.

