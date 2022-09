A horrifying tragedy occurred in Beis Shemesh on Sunday evening when an Arab truck driver ran over Reb Avraham Chaim Anshin, z’l, a 33-year-old Breslover chassid and father of eight.

What can ever console the 8 little kids who just lost their Tatty, in the most horrific and violent way, so suddenly? The family is left penniless. Reb Avraham was the breadwinner. An emergency campaign has been launched to help the orphans and widow. Please donate generously HERE.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE