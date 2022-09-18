HATE IN BORO PARK: Woman Curses at Orthodox Jew, Knocks Off His Shtreimel [VIDEO]

A woman allegedly harassed, cursed at, and knocked off the shtreimel of an Orthodox Jew walking to shul on Shabbos afternoon.

Boro Park Shomrim tell YWN that the victim was on his way to shul this evening when a woman began attempting to proselytize him near the corner of New Utrecht and 11th Avenue.

When the man asked her to leave him alone and walked away, she chased after him, calling an “[expletive] Jew,,” and proceeded to knock his shtreimel to the ground.

Boro Park Shomrim were made aware of the incident, and on motzei shabbos, located the suspect. She was subsequently arrested by the NYPD.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)