2 Jews Arrested During Protests In Iran Are Released; 1 Still Imprisoned

Two Jews in Iran who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in protests against the regime in Tehran and Shiraz were released following efforts by senior figures in the Jewish kehilla, Kan News reported on Thursday.

A third Jew that was also arrested during the mass detentions during the protests is still in prison, and major efforts are being made to secure his release.

The Jewish kehilla has denied that the detainees had any connection to the protests, saying that their arrests were a mistake.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)