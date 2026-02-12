Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“He Should Be Ashamed”: Israeli President Herzog Says Netanyahu Pardon Still Under Review After Trump Attack

A growing political storm is gathering around Israel’s presidency as public pressure from Washington collides with sensitive legal and constitutional procedures in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog’s office said Thursday that PM Netanyahu’s formal request for a pardon is still under review. The statement came in response to President Trump’s comments earlier in the day, in which he said Herzog should be “ashamed of himself” for not pardoning the embattled prime minister.

“To clarify, the prime minister’s request is currently under review at the Israeli Justice Ministry for a legal opinion in accordance with the established procedures,” Herzog’s statement said, noting that the Israeli president was returning from an official visit to Australia.

“Only upon completion of that process, will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of the State of Israel, guided by his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind,” it added.

The carefully worded response appeared aimed at pushing back against Trump’s increasingly vocal campaign, while reaffirming Herzog’s commitment to legal norms and institutional independence.

At the same time, the statement struck a conciliatory tone toward Washington.

“President Herzog deeply appreciates President Trump for his significant contribution to the State of Israel and its security,” the office said.

But it also emphasized Israel’s sovereignty and legal framework.

“Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law,” the statement continued. “Contrary to the impression created by President Trump’s remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter.”

Trump has waged a highly public and sustained effort to pressure Herzog into granting Netanyahu a pardon, turning what is traditionally a discreet legal process into an international political issue.

In October, Trump went so far as to raise the issue in an address to the Knesset, urging Herzog to act.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israeli PM Netanyahu Says President Trump Thinks Iran Can Be Pressured Into “Good Deal”

Report: Netanyahu Asked to Talk to HaGaon HaRav Hirsch and Was Refused

COMMIE LOGIC: NYC Mayor Mamdani Says He Wants To Raise Taxes Because New York Is Too Expensive

Iran Blasts “Adelson Mouthpiece” Yisrael Hayom Over Secret Report Of Mass Secret Executions

“Do You Want to Go There?”: Hearing Erupts After AG Bondi Targets Democrat Over Antisemitism

REVEALED: IDF Reservist, Civilian Indicted For Using Classified Intel To Bet On IDF Strikes

2 Jews Arrested During Protests In Iran Are Released; 1 Still Imprisoned

HaRav Landau In Dramatic Declaration: “Not Even 1 Ben Torah Will Join The Army”

U.S. Deploys USS George H.W. Bush After Trump-Netanyahu Meeting And As Talks With Iran Enter Critical Phase

Senior Hamas Official Says The Terrorist Group Has Not Received A Disarmament Proposal