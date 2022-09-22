BONKERS: Trump Gives WILD Interview, Says He Can Declassify Docs by “Thinking About It”

Former President Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, and the spectacle didn’t disappoint.
Hannity asked Trump what declassification process he went through to declassify documents the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago in their August 8 raid.
“There doesn’t have to he a process, as I understand it,” Trump said. “If you’re the president of the United States you can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’ – even by just thinking about it.”
He also suggested that the raid wasn’t about him having classified documents, but because the FBI was perhaps looking for Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails or evidence of a conspiracy to nail him on the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation.
Trump then questioned whether FBI agents planted evidence at his Mar-a-Lago estate to frame him on crimes he didn’t commit.
He also spoke about the moment he learned of the Mar-a-Lago raid, saying that FBI agents were carrying “AK-47s or some kind of a very sophisticated gun.”
Trump also referred to himself as the “former” president, saying, “I hate to use the word ‘former’ because I have a lot of problems with what happened.”
Hannity also asked Trump why he doesn’t release footage of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, to which Trump said he was “asked not to do that.” Asked why he didn’t simply pixelate faces so people couldn’t be identified, Trump said, “I guess I could do that.”
Why the leftist nonsense on YWN?????!!!
President Trump certainly isn’t “bonkers”, and presidents apparently do have declassification powers.I listened to the interview and felt it was well done. TRUMP 2024!
docelisheva, Are you claiming that the words of Donald Trump and Sean Hannity are leftist nonsense?
President’s do have the power to declassify, but there is a process and the agencies involved are notified of the declassification. Even if declassified the documents belong to the Federal Archives and are not the property of any citizen. The 33 million pages that Trump referred to were taken to a secure Federal building in Chicago for Obama to review, they were not in his possession.
Bonkers = the author of the article.
This is the same BS as all the “trump said everyone should inject themselves with Clorox” garbage.
So stupid.
It’s just so plain mean to take his words so out of context.
He’s so logical! As President, he was meant to be a manager and CEO of the country! Not a damn lawyer or health expert. His damn job was to confer with the experts in every case and decide.
That is the presidents literal JOB.
And he did it so well.
Watch the Clorox vid: it makes me so mad!! He simply asked the experts if there was some way to channel some of the effects of Clorox without the pisonous effect. He ASKED. What the hell was illogical about his question? Nothing! What a bunch of hypocrites, those critical scientists! As if they don’t realize hat in the past hundred years science has accomplished infinite things that would have seemed laughable in centuries past.
What a Chutzpah.
And here too: he said “as I understand it”
What do u want him to do!?!?
He speaks to a legal team!
What a Bunch of reshaim. What lists.
I don’t get what’s so WILD about it? He’s saying that actions speak louder than words, and by sending it he’s obviously determining it’s okay. Don’t be a fool. Obama took over 3000 documents for his museum and he’s STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS with the records department about them…
What’s WILD is the Biden DOJ spending our money to run witch-hunt after witch-hunt, while destroying communities across the country, and YWN buying their trash and feeding it to us…
Besides being an immoral criminal, he’s a complete dummy and lunatic.
I watched this interview and came away with an entirely different impression. While Trump is not the most articulate person, and can sometimes say random things, nothing in this interview was incorrect or concerning. Is YWN implying that there is a “process” to declassify documents? Can you point to it? I believe Trump was right- Presidents have the ability to declassify whatever they deem necessay for the job function and there is no formal process for doing so. He also demonstrated during this interview (which you omitted), that HE wasn’t even the one who packed the boxes with any documents, rather it was packed by US Government officials without his involvement, and that is routine process. And every President ends up getting requests to return things that were taken incorrectly, as was he, and he complied and even got a thank you letter.
He didn’t suggest the FBI planted anything, he just suggeted it was possible given the lack of chaim of custody or allowance of his attorneys to be present to observe, which would taint any investigation.
Regarding the AK047 comment- that is a Trumpism and really of zero significance or importance to report. Same thing with mention of “former” and everything else.
Is this the worst you can find in this interview? If so, then it was a darn good interview for Trump!
Wait we’re allowed to call Trump bonkers? I thought that automatically made me a left wing extremist!
I agree, this sounds very leftist. The job of media is to report the news, period, not to give commentary and opinions unless it’s labeled as such. And who says he’s bonkers, maybe he’s right? Ya never know… Lehavdil, there are actually sugyas in shas about being mafrish teruma and setting aside money for tzedaka b’machshava and the like.
And this man thinks we should all thus vote for him because he’s the best choice? NOT
Agree, the use of the word BONKERS is very inappropriate
Sometimes a post reveals oneself.
Ditto!
YWN WHAT THE HECK ?
he spoke very good and yes they have the power to do so hes the president no ?
oh YWN u gotta man up
why YWN the negative slant? Trump is absolutely right. The whole legal concept of “classified” is a mechanism specifically for the President to use to manage confidentiality. It is from top to bottom his domain and only for his benefit. There is no requirement for any classification or declassification process, except as the President cares to implement.
Considering the legal attacks from the left,which are so clearly and obviously political that if you don’t see it then your anxiously to far gone for reason, he has every reason to be paranoid to think they did something…honestly I’m tired of hearing about the election and wish he would drop it but with every ny lawsuit and Raid on Trump as well as DeSantis one can not help but think if they’re willing to do something so obviously biased what’s to say they not willing to go next level. Bottomline the left is getting more untrustworthy with every move they make.