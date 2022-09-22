BONKERS: Trump Gives WILD Interview, Says He Can Declassify Docs by “Thinking About It”

Former President Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, and the spectacle didn’t disappoint.

Hannity asked Trump what declassification process he went through to declassify documents the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago in their August 8 raid.

“There doesn’t have to he a process, as I understand it,” Trump said. “If you’re the president of the United States you can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’ – even by just thinking about it.”

He also suggested that the raid wasn’t about him having classified documents, but because the FBI was perhaps looking for Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails or evidence of a conspiracy to nail him on the “Russia, Russia, Russia” investigation.

Trump then questioned whether FBI agents planted evidence at his Mar-a-Lago estate to frame him on crimes he didn’t commit.

He also spoke about the moment he learned of the Mar-a-Lago raid, saying that FBI agents were carrying “AK-47s or some kind of a very sophisticated gun.”

Trump also referred to himself as the “former” president, saying, “I hate to use the word ‘former’ because I have a lot of problems with what happened.”

Hannity also asked Trump why he doesn’t release footage of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, to which Trump said he was “asked not to do that.” Asked why he didn’t simply pixelate faces so people couldn’t be identified, Trump said, “I guess I could do that.”

