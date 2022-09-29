WATCH: Rejoicing As Israeli Farmers Return To Their Land After Shemita Year

Jews all over the world returned to their routine after Rosh Hashanah but for farmers in Israel, the day after Rosh Hashanah has an extra special significance – a return to working the land after shenas Shemita.

An especially moving scene can be viewed below in a video posted on Wednesday by Chareidi journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir. Dr. Moshe Zaks, a 94-year-old agronomist and farmer, completed his 14th Shemita this past year. The members of the Shalavim kibbutz dance around him with their children as they return to work the land.

The video below shows the tractors returning to plow the fields at the Beit Chilkiya moshav minutes after Rosh Hashanah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 