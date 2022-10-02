NY Gov Hochul Holds A Commanding Lead Over Republican Lee Zeldin

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading her Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, by 17 percentage points in a new poll released 41 days before the November 8 election for governor.

The Siena College poll published on Wednesday showed Hochul, who became governor last August, receiving 54% in her bid for a full four-year term. Zeldin had only 37% of support among New York voters. Hochul’s lead grew three points since last month’s poll.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that Hochul has a stronger base than Zeldin, with 23% of Republicans saying they see the Democratic incumbent favorable. More Democrats – 18% – support their nominee than Republicans – 77% – supporting their candidate. Hochul also has a commanding lead among women, white voters, Latinos and Blacks. In New York City, Hochul has a 50 point lead.

Notably, Hochul made inroads among voters in the New York City suburb, leading by five after trailing Zeldin by three points in August, and upstaters broke virtually even, Greenberg said.

“Economic issues are one of the top two most important for 50% of voters as they determine who to support in November,” Greenberg said. “Threats to democracy and crime are the next most important issues for voters – for Republicans, crime comes second, while democracy is second for Democrats and independents.”

Hochul was endorsed on Tuesday by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, a labor union representing 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services Unit, including SUNY police, state Environmental Conservation Police, the state Park Police and the Forest Rangers.

“As governor, my top priority is making sure that New Yorkers in every community not only feel safe but are safe,” Hochul said in a statement, “By working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, we have made progress toward making our streets safer and our criminal justice system fairer.”

