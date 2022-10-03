Beit Illit Resident Injured By Arabs In Husan

A resident of Beitar Illit was wounded on Motzei Shabbos when Arabs threw stones at him in the villages of Husan, right near Beitar Illit.

The victim said that he entered the village together with his son to retrieve his son’s truck which he had taken to the garage in Husan to be repaired.

“I’ve been going to Husan regularly for 15 years,” the man told Yisrael Hayom. “My son’s truck was at the garage in the village and we went to get it. Moments after we entered the outskirts of the village, a group of masked Arabs and stones in both hands pounced on us. My son make a quick U-turn but we were hit by some of the stones. I was sitting in the passenger seat and a stone injured my head. We drove straight to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.”

“It was frightening,” he said. “I didn’t know it was problematic to enter this village. There are hundreds of people who enter Husan every day, it’s part of the village’s parnassah. They usually make sure there are no problems because they want the work. The mechanic should have told us that it wasn’t the time to come, we weren’t told it was problematic.”

He added that this isn’t the first time he’s been injured in a terrorist incident. “Five years ago, an Arab tried to hit me with the bus he was driving,” he said. “The police refused to believe me and blamed me for the accident. I’ve had post-traumatic stress ever since – double vision, and impaired concentration. It was a miracle I came out of it alive.”

“I’m now in Shaarei Tzedek, waiting for permission to be released. I have five stitches in my head. At this point, I don’t plan on entering the village again.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)