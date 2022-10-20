NISECHA KOL YOM: This Is How A Bloodthirsty Terrorist Was Thwarted At Ma’ale Adumim

A huge neis occurred on Wednesday evening when a shooting attack near Ma’ale Adumim by a wanted terrorist, who already killed an IDF soldier and seriously injured a security guard, ended with only one security guard being lightly injured.

A preliminary investigation carried out by the Ma’ale Adumim’s Security Department reveals that around 8 p.m., a local resident who had exited the city spotted a suspicious figure walking towards the checkpoint in the exit lane from the city (opposite lane). The vigilant resident made an immediate U-turn and reported his suspicions to the security guards at the checkpoint.

The security guards prepared for a confrontation, and immediately afterward, the terrorist, who had sneaked into the area by hiding behind trees and foliage on a nearby traffic island, opened fire at the guards from a distance of three meters [9.8 feet].

One security guard stationed outside the guard booth responded by immediately returning fire, injuring the terrorist, who fell to the ground. Another security guard inside the guard booth tried firing his gun but the bullet jammed as a result of the terrorist’s bullet hitting the magazine of the long weapon. The vigilant security guard quickly grabbed a pistol and fired at the terrorist.

The exchange of fire lasted several seconds as the wounded terrorist lies on the floor and returns fire, with the security guards continuing shooting until the terrorist is neutralized. One security guard then kicks the gun away from the terrorist, as can be seen in the video below.

The attack took place two hundred meters from the Ma’ale Adumim police station, which is right at the entrance to the city, so the police arrived at the scene within seconds.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)