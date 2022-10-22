STUNNER: Republican Lee Zeldin Takes Lead in New York Governor’s Race

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has been fighting an uphill battle in deep-blue New York in his attempt to beat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, but a poll released Friday found that Zelding has stunningly taken a slim lead in the tight race.

With just weeks left before election day, the independent co/efficient survey found Zeldin with a 45.6% to 45.3% percent lead over Hochul, with the remainder still undecided.

It is the first poll of the current election cycle to show Zeldin with a lead over the incumbent Democrat, who he has consistently hammered over New York’s bail reform laws and general lackadaisical attitude towards violent crime.

Importantly, the same group released a poll in September showing Hochul leading Zeldin by 6 points, so its finding of Zeldin with a lead is particularly significant.

Crucially, the poll found Zeldin with a commanding lead among independents, 59% to 28%.

“The race has been tightening over the last few weeks and it appears that it is now a dead heat. The shift has been led by predominantly white and Hispanic registered Democrats defecting to support Zeldin, the Republican candidate,” co/efficient pollster Ryan Munce said.

“With a little under three weeks to go, we still expect to see measurable movement in the statewide electorate and if the trend continues, New York could have its first Republican governor since 2006.”

