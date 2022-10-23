Labor Chair: “Yehuda & Shomron Won’t Be Part Of Israel In The Future”

Labor chairwoman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Sunday that she didn’t invest in transportation in Yehuda and Shomron because it won’t be part of Israel in the future.

Speaking on Channel 12 News, Michaeli responded to a question about why she froze transportation projects in Yehudah and Shomron.

Michaeli replies that she hasn’t frozen any projects in Yehudah and Shomron but she hasn’t initiated any new ones. “It’s a shame to invest in an area that ultimately won’t be part of Israel,” she said.

Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman slammed Michaeli for her “extreme and dangerous agenda” of promoting transportation on Shabbos and boycotting it for residents of Yehudah and Shomron.

