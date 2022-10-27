WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen: “You’re Playing with Your Olam Haba”

As Israel prepares for yet another election in five days, one of the Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, issued a fierce attack against Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.
“This man is the biggest mechallel Shem Shamayim of the generation,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “He’s metamei the Mikdash [Har Habayis] in public. He’s persecuting Jews with his behavior.”
“People are following after him and running after him and singing for him. And they’re saying that there’s a tzibur that’s going to vote for him. If you do, you’re a partner with that Mechallel Shamayim. You’re playing with your Olam Haba – not just that you’re going to lose your Kiddush Hashem.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
He somehow omitted to say that one would also be playing with his/her עולם הזה השם ירחם
HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen is the Rabbi of every shrink in America. Many people do not accept his Geoines. It would be better if he kept out of politics
It is entirely מותר to walk on the הר הבית if you walk a big circle on the outer edge like all yidden do when they go up there.
Saying that ascending to the הר הבית causes the place to be “metamei” is an opinion and does not have to be followed. There are numerous legitimate choshuveh rabbonim in Eretz Yisroel that allow for and even encourage Yidden to visit the Temple Mount complex.