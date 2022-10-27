WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen: “You’re Playing with Your Olam Haba”

As Israel prepares for yet another election in five days, one of the Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, issued a fierce attack against Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

“This man is the biggest mechallel Shem Shamayim of the generation,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “He’s metamei the Mikdash [Har Habayis] in public. He’s persecuting Jews with his behavior.”

“People are following after him and running after him and singing for him. And they’re saying that there’s a tzibur that’s going to vote for him. If you do, you’re a partner with that Mechallel Shamayim. You’re playing with your Olam Haba – not just that you’re going to lose your Kiddush Hashem.”

