FLATBUSH: At Least A DOZEN Homes And a Shul Burglarized Overnight

The Flatbush community was rocked early Thursday morning when at least a dozen homes and a shul were burglarized in the heart of Jewish neighborhoods.
The NYPD’s 70th and 61st Precinct and Flatbush Shomrim are currently investigating the burglaries, which occurred between E. 21st Street and E. 28th Street. The burglarized shul was on E. 21st and Avenue R. Tens of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, a vehicle, and other valuable items were taken in the heists.
The burglars were seen of surveillance footage going up driveways looking for open doors and windows; there were no forced entries.
The NYPD is taking the incidents very seriously and plans to flood the area with unmarked patrol cars for the next few weeks. Flatbush Shomrim will also be adding Shabbos units in the affected neighborhoods.
Shomrim has been working since early Thursday morning to collect surveillance footage of the crimes and to assist in the identification of the suspects responsible for them. Multiple NYPD detectives and a forensics team are at the scene to assist in gathering evidence that could lead to the crime ring’s apprehension.
The NYPD believes Wednesday night’s burglaries were the work of a citywide ring that has been terrorizing various neighborhoods across the city.
If you were the victim of a burglary on Wednesday night, please immediately phone the police and Flatbush Shomrim 24-hour emergency hotline at 718-338-9797. Additionally, if you have footage that could be relevant to the case, please contact Flatbush Shomrim immediately.
NYPD 70th Precinct Commanding Officer Bruce Ceperano has been working hand-in-hand with the community and Shomrim to get to the bottom of the burglaries and has visited with multiple victimized homeowners.
