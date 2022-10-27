“I AGREE!”: Trump Shares Video of DeSantis Roasted Over 2024 Primary Prospects

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Wednesday to share with his followers a video that had an implicit message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Don’t you dare try running against me in 2024.

The video shared by Trump came from commentator Dave Rubin’s podcast, on which he had former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly as a guest.

During their conversation, Kelly made clear that she doesn’t believe Trump supporters will vote for anyone but him in a presidential primary unless he explicitly endorses them.

Trump commented on the video, saying, “I AGREE!”

“Well, I just don’t think anybody else could win if Trump runs,” Kelly told Rubin on the podcast.

“So you think if they got on a stage, you don’t think that DeSantas is crafty enough or stands enough?” Rubin asked.

“No, I don’t even think that a little, I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t, You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not,” Kelly replied.

“They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she continued. “They think Trump was screwed out of his last election, that he was screwed out of his first term by all the craziness and the Russia gate and so on. And they think he is entitled, he deserves another shot at it. Like the hardcore Trump faithful is unshakeable.”

She added that many Trump supporters believe DeSantis owes his career to the former president.

“They like DeSantis, but they would never cross Trump for him. And they think that DeSantis owes his political career to Trump. Like if forced to choose, they will choose Trump. So DeSantis can’t take him down. It’s like the line in War Games, ‘The only winning move is not to play.’ DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that. You can play it against me if I’m wrong, but I won’t be,” she said.

