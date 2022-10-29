TERROR: 1 Dead, 4 Wounded, Near Kiryat Arba

One person was R”L killed and gour people were wounded, in a shooting attack at a military checkpoint between Kiryat Araba and Chevron.

Security guards from Kiryat Arba’s standby unit who were called to the scene opened fire and killed the terrorist. Security forces began searching for additional terrorists.

A critically injured Israeli man in his 60s was evacuated to the hospital via helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. He was Niftar shortly after. Another 48-year-old Israeli and a 19-year-old were also evacuated to Ein Kerem. A 37-year-old Palestinian resident of Chevron who was lightly injured in the attack was transferred by Israeli forces to the PA’s Red Crescent.

A preliminary investigation of the attack revealed that two Jews, apparently a father and son, drove from Kiryat Arba to shop at a nearby grocery store. Terrorists opened fire on them, critically injuring one of them. A Jews that rushed to help them was lightly inured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)