RAZOR THIN: Polls Show Hochul vs. Zeldin Race Down to the Wire with a Week Left

Two new polls have found that with just a week to go before Election Day, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is either barely leading or a smidge behind incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the race for New York governor.

Barely anyone expected Zeldin to put up a significant fight against Hochul in liberal New York, but the Republican’s anti-crime message has resonated with New Yorkers tired of rising crime rates in their neighborhoods.

A poll from Trafalgar, a pollster who has been one of the most accurate in recent elections, found Zeldin supported by 48.4% of New Yorkers compared to 47.6% backing Hochul.

Another poll from a Republican-leading polling firm led by Kellyanne Conway found Hochul leading by one percentage point, 46% to 45%.

With polls so close, the Republican Governors Association has pumped another $1.5 million into New York to assist Zeldin, while the Democratic Governors Association has opened up a Super PAC to help Hochul avoid a stunning defeat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)