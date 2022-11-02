80% Of Votes Counted: Netanyahu Bloc Poised For Possible 65 Seat Win

As of Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Israeli time, the right-wing bloc headed by Binyamin Netanyahu is poised for a major comeback.

With 80% of the votes counted, the right-wing bloc appears to have gained 65 seats but this number will change as more votes are counted. However, all exit polls show Netanyahu’s bloc winning 62 seats, enough to form a coalition.

If the Arab Balad party and far-left Meretz party, which fell far short of the electoral threshold earlier in the count, fail to pass, the right-wing bloc could win a 65-seat majority. However, Meretz is currently at the cusp of passing, with 3.23% of total votes. The Arab Balad party, which had long been predicted to fall short of the electoral threshold, now has 3.07% of total votes.

The Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am parties have both passed the electoral threshold.

The major winner in the election is The Religious Zionist Party, with exit polls showing a win of 14 or even 15 seats, which would make it the third-largest party in the Knesset.

The current count can still change significantly since voting slips are received by the Central Elections Committee from different areas of Israel at different times.

