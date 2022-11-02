Rav Aharon Kotler’s Mother in Law, and the Basement of a Bais Avodah Zarah

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Rav Isser Zalman Meltzer zt”l was a Rosh Yeshiva in the Slabodka Yeshiva (along with Rav Moshe Mordechai Epstein zt”l) before he became the Rosh Yeshiva of Slutzk. He was not paid by the Yeshiiva, and supported himself through his wife had a dry goods store where she sold cloth, among other things. The problem was that the location was in the basement of a makom Avodah Zarah.

What was the cheshbon wherein Rav Isser Zalman reasoned that it would be permitted. Based on a later psak given by Rav Moshe Feinstein cited in the fascinating work called “Kuntrus Ma Nomar” by Rav Nosson Yoseph Miller (p, 95), this author would like to suggest the following:

There is a concept called “Breirah” which means the assignment of which specific portion is allocated to whom. For Torah prohibitions, the ruling is that if a part of it comes from something forbidden – then one may not assume that “your allocation” stems from the permitted section. However, when dealing with a Rabbinic prohibition, we rule that there is Breirah [See Rambam Hilchos Trumah 1:21 and Hilchos Maaser (7:1)].

Rav Moshe ruled that since they would be able to rent it otherwise to someone else and that the amount of rental income would not be enough to maintain teh actual Avodah Zarah worship – it would be permitted because we can assume that teh breirah goes to permitted items.

Another possible answer can be found in a conversation his author had with Rav Dovid Feinstein, zt’l, some 18 years ago.

In the Talmudic texts that deal with the concept of lifnei iver, there is an apparent contradiction. Depending upon how we resolve the apparent contradiction, we will gain new insight into the parameters and guidelines of lifnei iver even beyond the cases under discussion themselves. It is this author’s view that the guidelines of Rav Dovid Feinstein, zt’l, differ substantially from the guidelines of Rav Zilberstein, shlita.

There is a concept known in halachah as teliyah — that whenever it is possible to assume a permitted purpose, even if that possibility is statistically or factually dubious, we do so.

The Gemara in Nedarim 62a tells us that Rav Ashi had an avah, a forest, that he sold to an avodah zara fire temple. When asked about lifnei iver, he responded that most of the wood would be for ordinary heating and not avodah zara. The Ran explains that it is permitted because of teliyah. The Ran’s view is cited by the Taz in Y.D. 151. The Chasam Sofer in a responsum (Y.D. #9) fully explains this idea.

However, there are other passages in the Gemara that indicate that there is a prohibition of lifnei iver whenever a strong likelihood of a violation exists. In Bava Metzia 75b, we see that it is a violation of lifnei iver to loan money when there are no witnesses. There is also such an indication from Bava Metzia 5b.

Three Approaches to Resolution

One approach to resolving the contradiction is that whenever there is a greater probability of a violation than a non-violation, then we do not assume a permitted purpose, and there is no lifnei iver. This is the approach of the HaGaos Tosfos Anshei Shem in Mishnayos Shviis 5:7 and the TaZ in Y.D. 151. This is also the approach of Rav Zilberstein in the above case of the suspecting mother-in-law.

Another approach is that the Talmudic cases that forbid it when the likelihood of a violation is stronger are only a rabbinic lifnei iver (see Tzitz Eliezer Vol. IV 5:3). [This would create an additional leniency, in case of a doubt, as we are more lenient on rabbinic lifnei iver than biblical lifnei iver.]

Rav Dovid’s Approach

Rav Dovid Feinstein, zt’l, related his approach to resolving the contradiction. He explained that if the action being performed will directly lead to a violation on the part of the recipient, and without it the recipient would not have had the desire to violate halachah, then it is a violation of lifnei iver. Rav Feinstein’s view is recorded in this author’s sefer on lifnei iver titled “Misguiding the Perplexed” on page 97. [It is also a possibility offered by the Tzitz Eliezer as well.]

The author can be reached at [email protected]