CURTAIN CALL: Putin Battling Parkinson’s and TWO Forms of Cancer, Bombshell Report Claims

Public speculation about the health of Vladimir Putin have been ongoing since he ordered an invasion of Ukraine, but a new report cites leaked Kremlin emails that point to the Russian menace suffering from several debilitating diseases all at once.

A Russian intelligence official appeared to confirm in email messages that Putin, 70, is suffering from Parkinson’s, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing,” the intel official reportedly wrote. “The fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.”

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” the intel official continued. “It only causes a lot of pain. Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses.”

“In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer,” the Kremlin insider added.

The report comes after a video captured what appeared to be IV track marks on the back of his hand while visiting a military facility. However, at least one person, Ukraine correspondent Tom Warner, thinks the odd-looking tracks on his hand may be nothing more that “just a weird angle of bulgey veins.”

Additionally, CIA Director William Burns said several months ago that he had seen no evidence that Putin was about to drop dead.

