SHAMEFUL: Hochul Hangs Out with Notorious Anti-Israel Actor, is “Proud” to Have His Endorsement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday trumpeted a get-together with notoriously anti-Israel actor Mark Ruffalo, posting a photo together with him and saying she is “proud” to have his endorsement, less than a day before Orthodox Jewish voters could potentially decide her electoral fate.

Ruffalo is an infamous anti-Israel activist. In 2020, he labeled Israel a “kind of apartheid” and then lamented being called an antisemite over the comment. A year later, Ruffalo accused Israel of “genocide.”

When a Twitter user pointed out that Palestinian terrorists use children as human shields, Ruffalo replied: “Do you honestly think these people, these fellow human beings, would use their own children as shields? Use your heart.”

Palestinian terrorist have, in fact, long been known to use children as human shields, and express willingness and even eagerness for their children to become “martyrs” for Palestine.

And just this past Friday, Ruffalo urged the United National to reject the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, tweeting out a letter asserting that the definition is “instrumentalized to deter free speech and to shield the Israeli government from accountability for its actions.”

The IHRA definition of antisemitism states that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Apparently this was just too much for Ruffalo, and Kathy Hochul presumably endorses his stance.

SAFE CUNY, a group that advocates for Jews “systemically discriminated against and excluded by” the City University of New York, which has long been plagued with accusations of antisemitism, ripped into Hochul for meeting with Ruffalo.

“WOW @Kathy Hochul,” the group tweeted. “This is an OUTRAGEOUS insult and slap in the face of Jewish people across the state of New York in light of a series of antisemitis (sic) comments by @MarkRuffalo. SHAME ON YOU. The Jewish people of New York will not soon forget this.”

