Newt Gingrich: Trump Likely Reconsidering 2024 Run Following Midterm Failures

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said he believes Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plan to run for the presidency in 2024 following Tuesday’s midterm disappointment.

“I mean, just in my own emails today, the number of people who want somebody other than Trump who have decided, literally overnight, that person is going to be DeSantis, he’s going to find it almost impossible to avoid running,” Gingrich told Just the News. “I think Trump’s got to look at the results and be troubled.”

Gingrich added that he thinks Trump is a “very, very smart man” who worked “very hard” leading up to the midterms by attending rallies, but in light of the results, Republicans are simply shifting away from him and toward the Florida governor.

Trump has not officially announced a presidential run, though he has said publicly that he will be making a “very big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on November 15th. However, Trump is now under pressure from advisors to at least push back his announcement date considering the midterm results.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)