CRISIS: Patients Turning to Black Market as Adderall Shortage Worsens

A rise in demand for the drug Adderall has triggered a massive shortage of the drug in the United States, causing many to worry that they won’t be able to get the medication that they rely on to get productively through the day.

Some patients have already found it hard to get their hands on the drug, causing some to go to unregulated dealers and others to begin experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

According to health research firm IQVIA, 41.4 million prescriptions for Adderall were dispensed in 2021, up more than 10% from the year prior.

The increase in Adderall prescriptions comes as it’s become far easier to get a diagnosis of ADHD, will millions giving vague symptoms that could related to the disorder and being automatically prescribed with the medication.

There are even startups that will diagnose people with ADHD after a brief video call – a lot faster than regular, in-person doctors will generally prescribe.

Experts are now warning that the supply for Adderall can’t keep up with the demand.

“If you have lots of people moving at the same time from the pharmaceutical market to the illicit market, lots of bad things can happen. … Conditions are very much ripe for that to happen here,” said epidemiologist Leo Beletsky.

