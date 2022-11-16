Preparations Underway For Next Weeks Kinus Hashluchim [PHOTO GALLERY]

The energy is palpable as months of preparation culminate in this final stretch of round-the-clock hustle and bustle before the upcoming annual Kinus Hashluchim. The untiring Kinus staff, in their iconic blue sweaters, can be seen busily setting up the workshops and registration for the 6,500 guests already beginning to trickle in.

Meanwhile, a team of expert Sofrim examine what seems like an endless amount of Sifrei Torah as this year’s Kinus prep takes on an entirely new component ahead of the Historic Siyum on the 36 Sifrei Torah at the Banquet.

On the other side of town, the logistics of what promises to be a magnificent evening are finalized at a special meeting led by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chairman of the International Kinus Hashluchim and Vice-Chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch, going over every detail to ensure success.

The streets of Brooklyn are buzzing as the finishing touches are placed on what will B’ezras Hashem be a most memorable Kinus Hashluchim.

As we have done for the past 19 years, YWN will have in depth coverage of the Kinus.

Photo Credit: Shalom Burkis – Merkos 302