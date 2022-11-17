Pence Slaps Down Jan. 6 Committee’s Wish to Interview Him, Says “Congress Has No Right to My Testimony” [SEE THE VIDEO]

Following months of speculation, former VP Mike Pence made clear that he will not give testimony about Jan. 6 to the House committee investigating the events of that fateful day.

In an interview with CBS, Pence said that the committee isn’t entitled to hearing from him and that testifying would eat away at the “separation of powers” by speaking to “partisan” lawmakers.

“I served for 12 years in the Congress. It’s inconceivable to me that one party would appoint every member of a committee in Congress. That’s antithetical to the whole idea of the committee system. that being said, I never stood in the way of senior members of my team cooperating with the committee and testifying,” Pence told interviewer Margaret Brennan.

“But Congress has no right to my testimony. We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States and I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House.”

Asked if he was “closing the door” on testifying to the committee, Pence said he was, adding again that “the partisan nature of the Jan. 6 committee has been a disappointment to me.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)