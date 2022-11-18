Tragedy In Israel: An Hour After Kollel Interview, Father Of 4 Killed In Accident

Reb Shalom Peretz, z’l, a 26-year-old avreich was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday morning in Netivot.

The niftar, a father of four, was driving a motorcycle when a collision occurred between his vehicle and a bus, leading to his immediate death. His body was trapped under the bus and a complex rescue operation was required to extricate him.

A police investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the accident.

The head of ZAKA Netivot Bar-Yochai Dachbesh, said: “When I arrived at the scene together with the ZAKA staff, I was shocked when to my dismay, I recognized that the motorcyclist was a kollel avreich I met with an hour earlier in an interview for the kollel where I work.”

