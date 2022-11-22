Pence Says He Was “Disappointed” by Mark Meadows’ Actions as Chief of Staff

Former Trump VP Mike Pence told NBC’s Meet the Press that he was “disappointed” by the performance of Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “particularly at the end.”

“From very early on, when it was clear that he had talked the president out of White House coronavirus press briefings, in a very real sense I think his tenure as chief of staff did not serve the president well,” Pence said.

Pence said he thought it was important to continue to Covid-19 briefings, which Meadows talked Trump out of.

“But once we went through that early difficult period with COVID and the new chief of staff started his tenure, the pressure began a month or so into the pandemic to move away from the briefings. I objected to that, but obviously it was the president’s decision,” he said.

Pence added that both John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney did a better job in the chief of staff position than Meadows.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)