Report: Democrats Tried To Thwart Smotrich’s Entry To The US For Chabad Kinus Hashluchim

Israeli media reported on Sunday that in light of the snag in coalition negotiations, Religious Zionist party chairman Betzalel Smotrich canceled his flight to New York, where he was planning on participating in the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim.

The impasse in the negotiations revolves around Smotrich’s demand to be appointed Defense Minister, which Prime Minister-designate Binyanim Netanyahu refused to grant him due to the Biden administration’s opposition.

On Sunday evening, Kol Chai reporter Avi Blum reported that Democratic officials did everything they could to try to avoid granting Smotrich a visa to enter the US and only did so last week after being placed under heavy pressure by Chabad.

However, Kol Chai reported that “Chabad breathed a sigh of relief when Smotrich canceled his attendance at the shluchim conference. They received messages from the Democratic party and from donors associated with it that it was not to their liking.”

“He didn’t get a visa at all until last week,” the report added. “The Americans did everything to prevent him from coming here.”

The report calls to mind a similar report about the Biden administration’s revocation of HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu’s visa without explanation, possibly due to pressure by Reform Jewish activists, or due to his comments about Arabs or perhaps due to his comments about the Democratic outcry about the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

On Monday evening YWN reported that Smotrich was given the Finance Ministry position.

